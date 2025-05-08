Skip to Content
Governor Little visits Idaho Falls, Celebrates 2025 Legislative successes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Governor Brad Little visited Idaho Falls Thursday, May 8, to highlight the 2025 legislative wins, as well as securing funding for water, public education, and the Idaho LAUNCH program.

Governor Little spoke about the progress made to protect Idaho’s water and promote public education during the 2025 legislative session.

With fire season coming up, Governor Little says Idaho is learning from and with other western states to keep firefighters and communities safe.

"Minimize private and public property damage, but also do it effectively to where the taxpayers don't have to write great big blank checks," said Little.

