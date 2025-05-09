Skip to Content
Bonneville County investigating two-vehicle crash

KIFI
today at 5:39 PM
Published 5:55 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) —  The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating a crash between 97 N and 113 N. The road is currently closed.

There are currently no details available regarding the cause of the crash or any potential injuries. However, photos from the scene depict two overturned vehicles in the front yard of a nearby home. The first vehicle appears to be a red 4x4 Ford pickup, and the second appears to be a sedan.

Local News 8 will update this story as more details become available.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

