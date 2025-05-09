Bonneville County investigating two-vehicle crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating a crash between 97 N and 113 N. The road is currently closed.

There are currently no details available regarding the cause of the crash or any potential injuries. However, photos from the scene depict two overturned vehicles in the front yard of a nearby home. The first vehicle appears to be a red 4x4 Ford pickup, and the second appears to be a sedan.

Local News 8 will update this story as more details become available.