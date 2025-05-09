Skip to Content
Developing: Water main break causes flooding near N Eden Drive in Idaho Falls

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 6:22 PM
Published 6:25 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A broken water main is flooding the street and a mobile home community near N Eden Drive in Bonneville County.

The cause of the break has not been confirmed at this time, but according to several of the homeowners living in the area, it may have been caused by a fiber contractor working in the area.

This is a developing story. Local news 8 is working to confirm the details and keep you up to date with the latest information.

Stephanie Lucas

