Idaho Falls Public Library introduces drive-thru service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Big news for book lovers in Idaho Falls, the public library is launching a brand-new drive-thru pick-up service starting Monday, May 12.

The drive-thru lets you pick up holds without ever leaving your car. Just roll up, show your ID, and you’re on your way!

“The IFPL Drive-Thru is another step in making library services more convenient and accessible for the community,” said Robert Wright, Idaho Falls Library Director. “We’re excited to see it become part of our patrons’ everyday lives.”

How It Works

Patrons can request items by: Logging into their account at https://www.ifpl.org, placing holds, and selecting “Drive-Thru Pick Up” under pickup options. Calling the Library directly to place a hold. Calling the Library directly to request same-day pickup of a Library-selected bag of age-appropriate children’s books.

Pickup Process: Items, other than the bag of children’s books, are typically ready two business days after the request. Patrons will need to present a driver’s license at the window for verification. The pickup process takes just a minute or two.



The drive-through will be open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday, and aims to make library access quicker and easier for everyone.

“We’re making it easier than ever to access the world of books, learning, and imagination,” added library staff. “Whether you’re on a busy schedule or have kids in the car, the Drive-Thru is for you.”

On Monday, May 12, the library will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration at 10:00 a.m. on the library’s east side, hosted in partnership with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. Special guests will include Mayor Rebecca Casper, members of the Library Board, and other community dignitaries. The public is warmly invited to attend, enjoy refreshments, and get a first look at the IFPL Drive-Thru in action.

