Upcoming insurance plan changes could affect people needing assisted living

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is letting people know there are changes coming up that could affect thousands of people who need assisted living.

Changes will be made to dual programs. This applies to dual members—people ages 21 and up who are enrolled in Medicare parts A, B, and D, and in Medicaid enhanced plan benefits.

Members can enroll in Molina Healthcare of Idaho or UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Idaho for IMPlus. Those who do not make the choice by May 31 will automatically be enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Community Plan for IMPlus.

Blue Cross of Idaho will be leaving the network May 31, 2025. UnitedHealthcare Community of Idaho will join the network June 1, 2025. Meanwhile, Molina Healthcare of Idaho will still be part of the network.

“You're going to want to be proactive in contacting a broker and letting them help guide you to what is best for you on these next steps through the rest of 2025,” said Health Insurance Broker, Sandi Herrin.

Herrin says it would be almost life threatening for some people if they lost their Medicare Medicaid managed plans. These benefits help people with special needs live and function.

More information on the changes and available options can be found here.