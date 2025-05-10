Hundreds run and walk to support mental health and non-profits

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Rehabilitative Health Services held its 10th annual Hustle Mental Health charity 5K Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered at the start line at Snake River Landing. Participants ran and walked to support mental health and local non-profits.

"We raised almost $15,000 this year," said Rehabilitative Health Services CEO, Devere Hunt. "We've raised over those ten years, $101,000. It's been a great activity, and I think we've been able to help the community and help the stigma with mental health."

The funds from this year’s 5K go towards the People in Need Coalition (PINC), a service that provides almost 2,000 free meals each week to those in need.