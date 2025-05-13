City of Ammon opens pool season with a splash

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The weather today might not feel like summer is on the way, but the city of Ammon is going forward with maintenance on their outdoor swimming pool.

"It takes quite the production," said Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Draney. "We drained it yesterday. We had a pressure washer company come in and clean everything out for us, so we drained it out with pumps. And then, the pressure washers come in, bleach it down, wash it, and we do whatever repairs we need to do."

Tuesday, the city's fire department filled the pool after it was drained and cleaned. They even invited the community over to watch and celebrated the refresh with a traditional first plunge. About 30 people showed up.

"The fire department helps us fill it really fast," Draney said. "They have the equipment to get the water from the city mains into our pool. Otherwise, it would take us about a day and a half to fill it ourselves."

This pool holds 110,000 gallons. It took them about an hour and 40 minutes from empty to full. The heated pool will to the public on June 7 along with the splash pad.