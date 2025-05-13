Mummies of the World exhibit coming to the Museum of Idaho May 31st

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Museum of Idaho is showcasing a world-class traveling exhibition, Mummies of the World, opening May 31, 2025.

The exhibit showcases one of the largest collections of real mummies and artifacts ever assembled, according to museum directors.

“Every exhibit we bring in, we bring in because we think it will be interesting and important to the East Idaho community. But this one is truly a big deal – frankly, the biggest we’ve had in more than a decade,” said Muesum of Idaho Executive Director Jeff Carr.

The unique display includes both naturally and intentionally preserved human and animal mummies from South America, Europe, Egypt, and the United States. Some of these mummies date back thousands of years, while others are more recent.

Through modern science, the exhibition demonstrates how mummification occurs both naturally and intentionally. Mummies of the World" utilizes multimedia, interactive stations, and 3D animation to explore the history and origins of these mummies, along with the processes that led to their creation. CT scans reveal various pre-death ailments, some of which are familial or endemic.

Courtesy World Heritage Exhibitions

Exhibit highlights will include:

The Vac Mummies, a mummified family from Hungary, believed to have died from tuberculosis

Baron Von Holz, a German nobleman found in a 16th-century crypt, still wearing his leather boots

Egyptian animal mummies, including a falcon, fish, dog, and baby crocodile, many preserved to accompany royals into the afterlife

MUMAB, the first ancient Egyptian-style mummification performed on a modern body in 2,800 years

The exhibition will be hosted in the museum’s traveling exhibit hall, including the Petty Gallery. The museum’s main Idaho exhibit, Way Out West, and the limited-time local exhibit Signs of the Times will remain open during the exhibition’s duration.