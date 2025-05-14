Traffic Alert: ITD announces lane restrictions, overnight closure on US-20 in Rexburg for sign installation

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Travelers on US-20 in Rexburg should anticipate longer commutes over the next few weeks due to planned lane restrictions and closures by the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) for sign installation.

Starting Wednesday, May 14, ITD contractors will begin drilling deep foundations for large overhead signs as the final touches for the Diverging Diamond Interchanges completed last fall. During this work, there will be lane restrictions at exits 332 and 333. Traffic control measures will be in place, and the road will remain fully open whenever possible, according to ITD.

Exit 333 in Rexburg will be fully closed overnight on Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20, from 7 PM to 7 AM as ITD contractors work through the night to ensure traffic can flow normally during the daytime hours.

"Large equipment, including a drill rig to reach the required 18-foot foundation depth, will need to be in the roadway underneath US-20 for work at both locations, reaching across and over the median concrete barriers," stated ITD in a press release. "To keep everyone safe and be able to swiftly clean up any water or debris that the drilling creates, lane restrictions and closures have been deemed essential."

“The foundation for the bridge and cantilever posts that will hold the large overhead signs has to be particularly deep,” Resident Engineer Curtis Calderwood stated. “We want them to be secure and have integrity in the wind. This is pretty well the last holdout for getting the exits truly finished.”

