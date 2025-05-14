Skip to Content
News

Traffic Alert: Railroad Crossing Replacement on Anderson Street in Idaho Falls begins Wednesday

KIFI
By
today at 3:51 PM
Published 3:53 PM

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Union Pacific Railroad will be replacing the railroad crossing on Anderson Street between Holmes Avenue and N. Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

Beginning May 14, Anderson Street from Holmes Avenue to N. Boulevard will be closed to through traffic to complete the work. Business access will remain open through the duration of the project. It’s anticipated that the road will be reopened by 5:00 p.m. May 16.

Drivers will need to seek alternative routes while the detour is in place. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews in the work zone.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content