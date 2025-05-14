Traffic Alert: Railroad Crossing Replacement on Anderson Street in Idaho Falls begins Wednesday

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Union Pacific Railroad will be replacing the railroad crossing on Anderson Street between Holmes Avenue and N. Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

Beginning May 14, Anderson Street from Holmes Avenue to N. Boulevard will be closed to through traffic to complete the work. Business access will remain open through the duration of the project. It’s anticipated that the road will be reopened by 5:00 p.m. May 16.

Drivers will need to seek alternative routes while the detour is in place. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews in the work zone.