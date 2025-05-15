Dump truck and semi totaled in fire near Fort Hall; Fuel spill reported

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — A dump truck and a semi-truck were declared a total loss after both vehicles erupted in flames on Thursday, May 14, 2025, at Mickelsen Construction near Fort Hall.

The fire broke out around 7 pm, consuming the two large trucks and involving multiple others, according to a post on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Office of Emergency Management Facebook page. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fort Hall Fire & EMS Deputy Fire Chief Tony Saiz declared both trucks a total loss.

According to the post, the incident also led to a hazardous fuel spill as an estimated 250 gallons of diesel were released onto the ground, prompting a response from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes Environmental Waste Department.

"Thanks to the swift efforts of the Fort Hall Fire and North Bannock Fire Departments, the fire was contained by 8 pm," said the post. "The Tribal Office of Emergency Management expresses gratitude to the firefighters & the Environmental Waste department for their tireless work in managing the scene and preventing further damage."

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.