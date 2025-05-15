New library resources offer help and support for children and adults who stutter

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Marshall Public Library is expanding its resources with a focus on helping children overcome speech impediments.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Stuttering Foundation, the library now offers new books and DVDs aimed at supporting those who stutter.

The new materials are part of the library’s ongoing mission to provide inclusive, accessible information to all.

"The DVD content features some of the world's leading speech therapists working directly with children who stutter, offering practical insights and proven techniques," writes the library staff. "The donation from the Stuttering Foundation enhances the MPL’s commitment to serving as a hub for inclusive, accessible information."

Since 1947, the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation has distributed free, research-based materials to public libraries across the country to raise awareness and support those affected by stuttering. MLP staff say they are honored to be part of this effort and welcome the community to explore these resources.

