Writing on the wall: what the graffiti in Idaho Falls means for its citizens

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Gang-related graffiti has been appearing across the city. Law enforcement look for leads while the participating gangs are playing a game of one-upmanship, a game where the local community foots the bill.

Some gangs have been tagging local small businesses and residences. The drive to tag something comes from the desire to be seen, to leave a mark on the world. That's according to Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The scrawl appears in the numbered and lettered streets, in alleys and out for all to see.

Due to city ordinances, property owners are required to quickly remove or cover up the tags. This can take time and cost money. Law Enforcement reaches out to those who are victims to set up a time table of getting graffiti down fast.

"We follow what's called the broken window theory," says Jessica Clements, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Police. "That basically says that if there's a broken window in an area or graffiti or other type of vandalism, it makes the area look rundown and it leads people to additional graffiti, vandalism, and people not taking care of the area which leads to areas becoming more unsafe."

Types of graffiti

Law enforcement tends to separate graffiti-related vandalism into two different groups. The first is graffiti creation done by and motivated by a single person. A recent example of this came to a close in March, when Richard Steacy was arrested for tagging the word "slendo" all over Bonneville County.

As for the second group, it's thought if as graffiti made by and motivated by gangs. The drive is similar to that of the first group, to have the gang be seen. But when a given gang is seen, it's validated, and this causes many secondary effects.

One reason a gang might tag a building is to claim an area, like a no trespassing sign to rivals. It lets people in a city, including other gangs, know that a gang is here, and to make space for them. Another reason can be to raise awareness of the gang to recruit members, with specifically placed tags to get the attention of a targeted demographic.

Another reason a gang may tag a location is if another gang has already put a tag up. If a tag is crossed out, it can be a sign of disrespect, an explicit threat from one gang to another. It can indicate rising tensions and that violence is coming soon.

One gang's tag on top of another gang's tag can have a similar meaning, but claims ownership. There can be layers upon layers of tags upon tags, each layer a different threat.

Reporting tagging to the police is important and can potentially help those who get tagged. If caught, a person who tagged property could need to pay restitutions to offset the cost of fixing the graffiti.

Crime Stoppers has agreed to offer a $500 cash reward for any tips that lead to a successful graffiti related arrest. People can come forward anonymously and still receive the reward.