Peace Officer Memorial — Idaho Falls remembers fallen law enforcement officers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As National Police Week came to a close, local law enforcement agencies gathered together to show their respect for the fallen peace officers of Idaho.

In total, 78 names were read. All were Idaho law enforcement officers who had died in the line of duty. As each name was said, a bell rang.

K9s were also honored. Seven K9s have been killed in the line of duty in Idaho.

Of those named, three officers and one K9 were from Bonneville County.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliaries organized the event.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office offered opening remarks. After a prayer, the honor guards for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Idaho State Police had their Honor Guards conducted a flag raising.

Four Idaho Falls High School seniors performed a rendition of the national anthem. Afterward, Capt. Tony Glenn from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Capt. Brian Trimble of the Idaho Falls Police Department spoke.

After the full list of names was read, taps was played to close out the meeting.