What to do if your basement floods

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With more rain forecast for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, the chance for flooding increases. Some homeowners' basements could be flooded by the rain, which could pose more dangers than just destroyed property.

You may remember Idaho Falls saw plenty of flooding back in Spring 2023. Several homeowner's basements were flooded, and they lost some of their belongings.

Local News 8 asked a local expert what homeowners should do if their basement gets filled with water.

"The biggest thing I would say initially is identifying just where that water is coming from. If it's impacted any electrical circuits, to have those be inspected and verify that they're safe for operation by an electrician," said Emergency Services Vice President for Paul Davis Restoration, Trevor Dabb.

Dabb says the best thing to do if your basement floods is to call professionals who deal with flood damage regularly. If you don't, there could be lingering issues like mold building up.

If you have a home built before the 1980s, there could be lead or asbestos in your walls that could be disturbed and made airborne.

"In trying to fix it yourself, you're not sure what you're dealing with and what you're opening up or what other things that you could be spreading to your family."

Dabb also says there are ways to keep your basement and yard from flooding throughout the year.

"Proper installation of rain gutters with the downspouts that are pointed away from the home...that keeps any of that moisture away from window wells or opening penetrations, things like that."

The main thing is to keep water flowing away from your home's foundation. It might not fully keep your basement from flooding, but it can definitely help.