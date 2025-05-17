Skip to Content
Ririe man taken into custody after standoff with police

On Friday, May 16, at 9:32 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a car driving eastbound on US-26 near 175th E.
On Friday, May 16, at 9:32 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a car driving eastbound on US-26 near 175th E.
today at 1:40 PM
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — On Friday, May 16, at 9:32 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a car driving eastbound on US-26 near 175th E. The car had a missing tire and was running on its rim. ISP says the driver pulled over, got out of the car, and went into a nearby field, leaving the engine running.

A trooper found the empty car at 10:02 p.m. The suspect was found at 10:23 p.m. They were armed with a rifle and threatening suicide, which led to a standoff.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in to help. 

34-year-old Trevor A. Clark of Rare surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody at 12:02 a.m. He was charged with assault on a police officer and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

