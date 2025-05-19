Biologists to monitor black and grizzly bears in Grand Teton area

The following is a press release from the National Park Service:

MOOSE, Wyo (KIFI) — Biologists with the U.S. National Park Service and U.S. Geological Survey will conduct bear capture operations in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway from May 24 to October 15. These efforts support ongoing black bear research in Grand Teton National Park and grizzly bear population monitoring across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The grizzly bear work, carried out by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, is to document recovery under the Endangered Species Act.

When bear capture operations are being conducted, trap sites will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of area closures. For bear and human safety, the public must respect these closures and stay out of the posted areas. All trap sites in the park will be located away from established roadways, hiking trails, and backcountry campsites.

Agency biologists use natural food sources, such as road-killed elk, to bait bears into culvert traps. Once captured, bears are handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols. After handling, bears are allowed to fully recover before being released on-site.

Data gathered from capturing bears informs ongoing research and management efforts and is vital to the continued conservation of black and grizzly bear populations across the region. Information about grizzly bear monitoring is available from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team’s website: HERE.