Federal government cuts nearly $50 million in grants to Idaho Health and Welfare

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)—The federal government has ended nearly $50 million in grants to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare following President Trump's directive to eliminate "wasteful spending."

In a statement to Local News 8, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesperson AJ McWhorter explained that the grants were all part of pandemic-related funding.

"Ongoing programs are not affected by the ending of these grants, and DHW is executing its exit strategies to minimize any disruptions for the one-time pandemic grants," said McWhorter.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) discontinued the grants for Idaho on March 24. According to HHS data on canceled grants, over $29 million was designated for children's vaccination programs. Additionally, $13.2 million was intended for mental health programs and services, while the remaining $6.9 million of federal funding was allocated for substance abuse services and programs.

These grants are part of a larger cut of $12 billion in health care funding across the nation in response to this directive.