Following Nebraska’s soda ban, Idaho could be closer to restricting junk food purchases with SNAP benefits

NEBRASKA — Following a significant move in Nebraska, Idaho is on track to potentially enact restrictions on what can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brook L. Rollins signed the first-ever waiver to prevent SNAP recipients in Nebraska from using their benefits to buy soda and energy drinks, with the changes set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

This comes just days after Idaho submitted a similar waiver on Friday, May 16, which aims to ban purchasing soft drinks and candy with food stamps. The timing of Nebraska's waiver increases the likelihood that the Gem State's request will also receive federal approval.

“Today’s waiver to remove soda and energy drinks from SNAP is the first of its kind, and it is a historic step to Make America Healthy Again," said Secretary Rollins. "Under President Trump’s leadership, I have encouraged states to serve as the ‘laboratories of innovation.’ Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Governors in Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, West Virginia, and Colorado are pioneers in improving the health of our nation.”

Data from the USDA indicates that approximately 20% of all SNAP spending goes towards sugary drinks and snacks, highlighting the potential impact of these restrictions.

Idaho and Nebraska are among a handful of states that have already submitted waivers to implement the restrictions on SNAP benefits.

The push to encourage healthier food choices within the SNAP program has gained considerable support from the federal government, notably through Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. In March, Secretary Kennedy voiced his strong belief that taxpayer dollars should not subsidize the purchase of highly processed, sugary foods.

“There’s absolutely zero reason for taxpayers to be subsidizing purchases of soda and energy drinks. SNAP is about helping families in need get healthy food into their diets, but there’s nothing nutritious about the junk we’re removing with today’s waiver," said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. "I’m grateful to have worked with Secretary Rollins and the Trump Administration to get this effort across the finish line. It is a tremendous step toward improving the health and well-being of our state. We have to act because we can’t keep letting Nebraskans starve in the midst of plenty."

Idaho Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officially submitted their waiver application last Friday. With the federal government's apparent support and Nebraska's waiver now approved, Idahoans could expect a decision from Secretary Rollins on their state's request in the coming weeks.