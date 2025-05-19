Former Commissioner of Social Security voices concerns on the way DOGE is handling things

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Former Commissioner of Social Security, Martin O’Malley visited Idaho this weekend. Local News 8 invited him down to the station to talk.

We asked O’Malley what he thinks the future holds for the Democratic Party in Idaho.

“I believe there are places where the Democrats can actually gain in Idaho, especially as people confront the challenges in their own families, as these tariffs hit, and as social security becomes a lot harder to access.”

O’Malley says he does not agree with the way DOGE is handling social security. He says DOGE has cut almost 20% of social security’s staff, which included half of its IT staff.

"Those are the folks that have to make sure that 73 million beneficiaries in four different weekly pay cycles go through that old computer system, matched against any changes, and they get deposited, mostly direct deposited, in people's bank accounts," he said.

O’Malley says social security helps people of all ages. That's why he advises Idahoans to call their representatives in congress, regardless of what political party they are a part of, and let them know about their concerns.