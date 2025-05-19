Idaho voters head to polls May 20th

IDAHO (KIFI) — Idahoans are heading to the polls tomorrow for the May 20th election, with polls open from 8 AM to 8 PM. Several key local measures are on the ballot, impacting essential services and education.

Find your polling station: HERE.

Bingham County Ambulance District Funding:

Voters in Bingham County will decide on a proposed $567,000 annual funding increase for the ambulance district. If approved, this measure would result in an estimated $13 annual tax increase per $100,000 of taxable assessed property value. The additional funding aims to support staffing and medical service costs.

Shelley School District Bond for New High School:

The Shelley School District is seeking a school bond to help fund the construction of a new high school. It's estimated that the nearly $79 million bond would cost taxpayers $423 a year for every $100-thousand of taxable assessed value.

The bond will need more than two-thirds majority to pass. For more information, click HERE.

Supplemental Levies in Multiple School Districts:

Several other school districts, including Blackfoot, Soda Springs, Marsh Valley, and Rockland, are seeking to renew their supplemental levies. These levies provide crucial funding for district operations.

For more information on the May 20th election, and to keep track of results as the numbers from the polling stations come in, click HERE.