Last-Minute Opportunity: Skyline students to share education ideas with Senator Lent

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — In a surprise opportunity for young voices to be heard, the members of Skyline High School's student government are set to meet with the chair of Idaho's Senate Education Committee, State Senator David Lent, today, May 19, at 2:40 PM.

The exciting last-minute forum was arranged just this morning and will give students the chance to share their ideas for education innovation in Idaho, according to Skyline staff.

The student-led discussion will focus on fresh perspectives for pushing education forward in the Gem State. Skyline Students have prepared to share their insights on critical areas such as integrating technology into the classroom, the relevance of the current curriculum to their future needs, and the creation of learning environments that better equip them for their future careers.

"Our students have thoughtful ideas about how education can evolve to better serve their generation," said Superintendent Karla LaOrange. "This discussion gives them a platform to have their voices heard by someone who can help implement meaningful change."

Senator Lent, who previously served on the Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees, has reportedly expressed keen interest in hearing firsthand from students about their educational experiences and visions for improvement.

According to the school, the forum aligns with Idaho Falls School District 91's vision of providing "a culture that empowers, instruction that engages, and technology that enables" as outlined in the district's Continuous Improvement Plan.

Student government representatives have prepared discussion points focusing on: