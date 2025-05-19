Pocatello Rotary Club dedicates their first Little Free Library

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Rotary Club and students at Ellis Elementary School celebrated the dedication of a brand new 'Little Free Library' on the school's grounds.

Little Free Library is a national nonprofit organization providing books in small, designated boxes as easy access to literature for people who may not live close to a traditional library or have the means to buy reading materials.

Bringing the new Little Free Library to Ellis Elementary was a joint effort between school staff and students and the Pocatello Rotary Club.

"Reading is magic, and at the Pocatello Rotary we like to bring some more of that magic to our community," said Michael Strickland, member of the Pocatello Rotary Club. "Little Free Libraries are great because, in today's society, so many things cost money––it's nice to have something that people and children and families can do that doesn't cost anything."

The Pocatello Rotary Club said they plan to install Little Free Libraries at Lookout Point and the Bonneville Commons in Pocatello.