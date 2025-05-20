McCammon under 36-hour boil order following water main repair issue

McCammon, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of McCammon has issued a mandatory 36-hour boil order for all homes within city limits after a critical well pump malfunction during a water main replacement project led to a significant loss of water pressure.

Work on the city's water system improvement project began Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:00 AM, with crews replacing a critical water main. However, according to an urgent update posted on the City of McCammon's official Facebook page, the well has unexpectedly gone down, and currently, the entire city is without water.

"They are actively working to get it back online," city officials stated in the Facebook post. "Once the well pump is repaired, the entire city will be on a boil order," added the city officials in an email to the press.

While city officials anticipate water service to be restored tonight around 7:00 PM, the boil order will remain in effect until at least 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, when results from water quality tests are expected to confirm the water is safe for consumption.

Boil Water Instructions and Health Risks:

Residents are strictly advised not to drink tap water without boiling it first once service is restored. The city's order specifies: "Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

The presence of low water pressure or a well pump failure can introduce harmful bacteria, such as E. coli, into the water system. E. coli bacteria are indicators of potential contamination with human or animal waste. Ingesting contaminated water can lead to short-term health effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches. Infants, young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of more severe illness.

It's important to note that these symptoms can have other causes. If you experience persistent symptoms, it is advisable to seek medical attention. Individuals with increased health risks should consult their healthcare providers.

Further updates regarding the water situation will be posted on the City of McCammon's official website: HERE.