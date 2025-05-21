“You can’t park here:” Rexburg driver charged with DUI, concealed weapon after multiple collisions

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A Rexburg man is facing several charges after police say he crashed his car into two separate vehicles while allegedly under the influence of a "cocktail" of prescription drugs. The incident, detailed in a Rexburg Police Department Facebook post, began around 10 p.m. when officers responded to a crash near North 2nd West.

After arriving on the scene, police found the man's car haphazardly parked diagonally across a sidewalk. Police captured the botched parking job in the gallery of photos below.

"This is not a parking method endorsed by Rexburg PD," the department quipped on social media.

The driver, according to police, was "shocked" to find his vehicle wasn't perfectly parallel parked and claimed he hadn't noticed hitting another car hard enough to damage his tire.

The investigation quickly uncovered an even stranger story. The driver had reportedly just come from another location where he'd already crashed into a friend's car. He was then trying to find his friend's house when he collided with a second vehicle while attempting to park. This second car, ironically, belonged to the sibling of the friend whose vehicle he'd just hit.

"Yes, that's right. He crashed into two different vehicles, belonging to siblings," the police sarcastically remarked in the post.

With the assistance of a drug recognition expert, the officers determined the driver was under the influence of a "cocktail" of prescription drugs. According to the post, the officers were tipped off by the man's slow and delayed answers and the fact that he had marker scribbled on his face.

Further investigation revealed the driver's license was suspended, and he was unable to provide vehicle registration or proof of insurance. Police also found several firearms and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

The unnamed driver now faces charges including DUI, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession of open containers of alcohol, and driving without privileges.