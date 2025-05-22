Skip to Content
Idahoans prepare to break out their fishing gear this Memorial Day weekend

Noah Farley
today at 11:02 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Fishing season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend for several people in the Gem State.

Idaho Fish and Game says the holiday weekend is a great time for fishers and anglers to break out their gear. Its hatchery crews have been stocking almost 400,000 trout this month in Idaho's ponds, rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

Since there will likely be several fishers and anglers heading out, Idaho Fish and Game reminds everyone to be courteous and give each other plenty of room along the docks and shorelines.

A list of fishing destinations Idaho Fish and Game has restocked with trout can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

