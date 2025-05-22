Local airport sees spike in firearms at security checkpoints: Know the rules for flying with firearms

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With the summer travel season officially underway, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is issuing a crucial reminder for travelers. So far this year, TSA officers at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport have intercepted six firearms at security checkpoints, with three in April alone.

That’s nearly halfway to last year’s total of 13, which set a record for the airport.

"So we've seen six firearms at Idaho Falls regional so far this year, and 20 statewide," said local TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. "The most recent one was brought to the airport in Sun Valley yesterday, where a traveler brought a loaded firearm to the checkpoint."

TSA officials emphasize this is not just a local issue, but a growing problem across the state.

Traveling with a Firearm: What You Need to Know

For those planning to travel by air with a firearm, understanding the correct procedure is essential:

Check it in: Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage and must be transported as checked baggage.

Declare it: Inform the ticket agent that you are traveling with a properly packaged firearm in your suitcase.

Proper Packaging: "Make sure the magazine is removed from the firearm," instructs Dankers. "Then what you're going to want to do is put that in the case and then put the firearm in as well.

"If you have the ammunition you're traveling with, put that in its original case. (Then) Put it in the case as well, that way it will all be locked up."

Secure the Case: Dankers advises travelers to use non-TSA-compliant locks to fully secure the gun case, ensuring it cannot be pried open. "The most important thing to do is make sure that when it's in your checked luggage, the locks are on there and you're ready to bring it to the airport," she added.

Sign a Declaration: You will be required to sign a declaration confirming that your firearm is properly packaged for commercial air travel. Failing to follow these procedures can result in significant fines.

"I can tell you, year over year over year, we've seen more and more firearms coming to the security checkpoint. We know that across the country, firearm ownership is up," said Dankers. "TSA is not anti-firearm. But what we are is pro-know-what-the-rules-are, know what the process is."

TSA says people also try to bring fireworks and grenades this time of year; neither is ever allowed on an aircraft.