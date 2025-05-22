Pocatello Thunder Baseball breaks ground on new facilities

In a May 14 press release, PCSD 25 said: "The upgrades are set to transform the facilities, providing athletes with state-of-the-art amenities that reflect the community's commitment to excellence and growth. The enhancements will not only benefit local learners but also foster a spirit of unity and pride within the sports community."

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25), Rails West Credit Union, and Pocatello Thunder Baseball broke ground on brand new baseball facilities on Wednesday, May 21.

