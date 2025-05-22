Teton County to sound emergency sirens Friday in full-system test

JACKSON, Wyo (KIFI) — Teton County residents might be in for a jarring wake-up call on Friday, May 23, 2025, as emergency sirens blare across the county during a full-system test.

Teton County Emergency Management wants to assure everyone living in the area that the drill is just a test of their system. They're asking residents not to call dispatch.

“We want people to hear a siren and know it means, ‘Pay attention—something important is happening,” said Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs. “Sirens are a critical part of our layered alert system, especially when power or cell networks are down.”

The testing drill is intended to begin at 9 AM and continue periodically throughout the day. At noon, emergency services will conduct a full system test, when all sirens will sound simultaneously using the Hi/Lo wail tone.

Outdoor warning sirens are used in Teton County for all hazards, not just tornadoes. They may be activated for events like hazardous materials incidents, severe weather, or wildfire evacuations.

If a siren wail goes on longer than 3 minutes, then it is an actual emergency.

The public is being asked to assist in evaluating the effectiveness of the system by submitting feedback:

To complete the siren audibility survey, click HERE.

“Our community’s input is what helps us make this system better,” Ochs added. “Taking 30 seconds to

complete the survey gives us real-world data that we can’t get any other way.”

To learn more about Teton County’s outdoor warning sirens and alert systems, click HERE.