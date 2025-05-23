Search and Resucue volunteers help teen who crashed mountain bike along Teton Pass trail

TETON COUNTY, Wyo (KIFI) — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after crashing his mountain bike on the Parallel Trail along Teton Pass early Friday, according to Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR).

TCSAR received an emergency call around 1 p.m. reporting the incident. In a Facebook post, the organization described the Parallel Trail as a "downhill-specific bike trail with several jumps, some of which have mandatory gaps."

TCSAR volunteers swiftly responded. Some drove a truck to Old Pass Road, while others went to a brake-check pullout above the trail on Highway 22, according to the post.

Their volunteers reached the injured teen by 1:30 p.m. TCSAR reportedly assessed his injuries, then secured him in a wheeled litter and transported the teen about a half-mile down the Trail to a waiting ambulance, which was coordinated with Jackson Hole Fire/EMS at the Old Pass Road trailhead.

This incident marks Teton County Search and Rescue's first mountain bike rescue of the summer season, according to the post.