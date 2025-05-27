Local News 8 anchor Linda Larsen announces cancer diagnosis

Linda Larsen, a long-time fixture of local news in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer. The announcement came during Tuesday's 5 p.m. news.

"I want to take a minute to thank everyone for your concern about my health issues and the fact that I have been away from the anchor desk," Linda said. "I have received a cancer diagnosis, which is scary. But I am a fighter, and I have some amazing support from my family, from my great team of doctors, and my family here at Local News 8 that has been incredible through this."

Linda will continue to work as much as she can, telling the stories of our community. She said, "I have started chemotherapy, so look for me to be gone off and on for the next little while... And also look for some cute wigs on air coming up."

Linda has received an outpouring of support over the past week, since she initially addressed her health issues in a Facebook post on May 22. She says messages from the community have helped her during this trying time. "I want to let you know that I have felt your prayers and kindness, and I am so grateful for that. Again, thank you for supporting me through this."

Linda originally joined the Local News 8 team in 1986 as a weekend anchor and reporter. She also worked frequently with Jay Hildebrandt on his popular "Wednesday's Child" stories. She became evening anchor in 2021.

Linda says she now feels a fellowship with other cancer survivors. "There are very few people who have not been touched in some way by this devastating disease, and now I'm joining you in the fight," she said. "We got this!"