Construction company expects Ammon’s 17th St. bridge work to be finished by July 4

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The construction project to fully replace the bridge that goes over Sandcreek on 17th Street is expected to be finished before July 4th.

The project started in mid-January with D L Beck, Inc. as the contractor.

D L. Beck's Founder, David Beck, says the goal is to have the project finished by July 4, 2025. Depending on what the weather brings, Beck says asphalt will be filled in the middle of June.

Beck reminds pedestrians to stay out of the construction area for now for their own safety.

The bridge over Sandcreek is near the Albertson's shopping center entrance.

Once this project is over, construction could begin to improve the bridge on 1st Street over Sandcreek. That project was paused while work was being done on 17th Street.