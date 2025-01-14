Ammon drivers beware! 17th Street to close Sunday for bridge work

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Drivers who use 17th Street to get to Ammon from Idaho Falls will soon have to find a different route.

The City of Ammon is planning to completely replace the bridge that goes over Sandcreek on 17th Street. The bridge is near the entrance to the Albertsons shopping center. They said the project is part of ongoing funds the state uses to replace outdated and failing infrastructure throughout the state.

Crews will close off access to the bridge on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19, for work to begin on Monday. That portion of the road will remain closed until the project is completed. They said it's unknown how long it will take to finish.

In the meantime, the bridge on 1st Street near Taco Time and Arctic Circle will reopen temporarily beginning Monday. Crews have been working on that bridge since October.

They said businesses along 17th Street will continue to have access during the construction, but drivers may have to take detours to reach them.

They said D L Beck, Inc. is the contractor on the project.