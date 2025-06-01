Idahoans visit Barberfest to learn how to make the cut

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People met in downtown Idaho Falls today for their love of the barbering industry, which is on the rise.

“Every walk of life, every culture comes through the barber shop," said barber Jordian Perez.

Over a hundred people visited Idaho's Best Barberfest to learn about the artistic side of the barbering industry and how to build revenue and clientele.

“This will be the beginning of Idaho having a path, opportunity of education, competition, [and] networking being built in this area,” said Idaho's Best Barberfest's Creator and Owner, Marcus Rodriguez.

People also participated in barber battles to showcase their talent and passion.

Studies show the barbering industry is growing, mainly due to men becoming more conscious of their appearance and barbershops showcasing their work on social media.

Rodriguez says there’s a lot more to the barbering industry than some people might think. He says social skills and networking are essential, especially to connect with clients.

"If somebody's having a kid or somebody just got a promotion or maybe somebody is about to get married and you're giving them a haircut for that...you get to be with them in that moment," Perez said. "It's pretty cool to see their life kind of play out throughout the year."

“And that's what's going…to get [clients] to continue coming back over and over again for years to come,” said Rodriguez.

Many people who get their hair cut know the importance of having good connection and good conversations with their barber.

Rodriguez says if someone wants to go into the industry, they should visit a barber shop they find interesting.

"Whether it's the way they cut, the way they speak, or the way they present themselves in the shop. Connect with them on a level of showing your interest."