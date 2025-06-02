New webcam captures eruption at Biscuit Basin’s Black Diamond Pool

YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — A newly installed camera at Biscut Basin's Black Diamond Pool captured a rare event: a small hydrothermal eruption from the pool over the weekend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the eruption is the first that has been captured on video since the hydrothermal explosion on July 23, 2024, which dramatically changed the Biscuit Basin area, although monitoring data and eyewitnesses have indicated that sporadic eruptions have happened several times since the initial explosion last year.

View the complete video of the eruption on the USGS Facebook page, HERE.

The new webcam was established at Biscut Basin only a few weeks before track activity at the Black Diamond Pool. The camera is designed to capture static images every 15 minutes, which are then posted to the USGS website. This consistent imagery allowed scientists to identify and confirm the recent eruption.

Biscuit Basin remains closed this season, according to park officials, due to the damage caused on July 23, 2024, as well as hazards posed by potential future hazardous hydrothermal events. To view the area through the USGS's webcam, click HERE.