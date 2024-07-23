Large geyser explosion caught on camera in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KIFI) - Video on Facebook shows an intense explosion at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday morning.

The video posted by Vlada March shows tourist walking the boardwalk when an eruption threw rock and debris over them.

Yellowstone National Park posted the Biscuit Basin is closed due to the hydrothermal explosion.

The explosion happened Tuesday, July 23 at 10:19 a.m. near the Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin. The Basin is located just north of Old Faithful.

No injuries were reported.

Park staff are monitoring conditions and will reopen the area once it is deemed safe, they said.

This is a developing story, so please refresh this page later as we get more information.