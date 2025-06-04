Summer food program kicks off across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — As kids across the Gem State trade their textbooks for sunshine and fresh air, the Idaho Department of Education is reminding families that the federal Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is available for children ages 1 to 18.

SFSP meal sites are now operating for the summer months. To find the nearest site to you, click HERE.

According to the Department of Education, the USDA program serves meals in areas of greatest need. Last year, sponsors served over 900,000 meals and snacks to kids at more than 260 sites across Idaho.

There are no income requirements, so children of all ages can receive a healthy, balanced meal at no cost. To view the USDA's Find Meals for Kids map, click HERE.