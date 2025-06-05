Grand Teton National Park celebrates groundbreaking of reimagining Taggart Lake project

The following is a news release from the Grand Teton National Park Foundation:

MOOSE, Wyo (KIFI) — Today, Grand Teton National Park Foundation and Grand Teton National Park marked a significant milestone with a groundbreaking event at the Taggart Lake area, celebrating the launch of the Reimagining Taggart Lake initiative—a transformative, multi-year effort to create a more welcoming, accessible, and sustainable trail experience for all at the park’s most popular, year-round destination.

The event brought together park leaders, partners, donors, and community members to commemorate the beginning of on-the-ground work at one of Grand Teton’s most iconic places. Remarks were delivered by Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins, Foundation President Leslie Mattson, and Dovetail Trail Consulting Co-Founder Joe Stone, who highlighted the project's innovative focus on accessibility and inclusive design.

“Today’s event is a reflection of a strong partnership and a shared commitment to future generations of park stewards,” said Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “Thanks to our dedicated partners, supporters, and park employees, we’re taking a big step toward making the Taggart Lake experience more welcoming for everyone.”

With over 300,000 annual visitors, Taggart Lake Trailhead has long served as a gateway to the park’s backcountry. But years of heavy use have left the area in need of renewal. The Reimagining Taggart Lake project will revitalize the trailhead and trail system with improved parking, an enhanced visitor plaza, and universally accessible trails.

A core component of the project is enhancing access for multigenerational families and people with disabilities. Dovetail Trail Consulting, led by Stone and Quinn Brett, has been working closely with park staff to identify and implement trail improvements using universal design principles. These modifications—such as adjusting trail surfaces and improving navigability—aim to create an inclusive experience for all visitors without compromising the natural beauty of the area.

“We are grateful to everyone who shares our belief that national parks should be welcoming and accessible to everyone,” said Mattson. “Together, we are building a future where all people can experience the joy of these inspiring places.”

Construction began last fall with the installation of a new, more accessible bridge over Taggart Creek. Additional improvements—including burying overhead power lines to restore visual integrity—are underway. Final planning and compliance for the parking lot and redesigned trailhead area is expected to conclude later this year, with continued work in both the frontcountry and backcountry throughout the coming seasons.

This project continues a proud tradition of partnership between the Foundation and Grand Teton National Park, which spans nearly three decades and has transformed key destinations like Jenny Lake and access points along the Snake River.

To date, the Foundation has raised over $7 million of the $8.5 million philanthropic goal, leveraging up to $4 million in federal support. As plans continue to develop, additional scope is being considered as part of the project, which will likely increase the fundraising goal. This legacy effort would not be possible without the generosity of supporters and the enduring spirit of collaboration between public and private partners.

