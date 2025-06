About 57 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without power as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Fire and Rocky Mountain Power are investigating what caused a downed power line Friday morning on E. County Line Rd, east of Ririe.

