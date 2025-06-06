Food Truck Summer kickoff: A tantalizing start to summer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Innovation Center is getting ready for a flavor-packed summer this Friday with its Food Truck Summer Kickoff. From 11:30 am to 8 pm, the Yellowstone Food Village's seven vendors will be offering 10% off on all their mouthwatering dishes.

“We’re thrilled to host the Summer Kickoff and welcome everyone to experience the best of what Yellowstone Food Village has to offer," said Bryan Magleby, Executive Director of the Idaho Innovation Center. "Our goal is to create a lively and enjoyable atmosphere where people can enjoy delicious food and make lasting memories.”

Beyond the incredible food, the kickoff will feature live music from the local band OCD from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM. You'll also have the chance to connect with local vendors, making it a true community celebration.

The Innovation Center describes the event as "the perfect occasion for families, friends, and food enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the vibrant community of Idaho Falls."

Vendors Include:

· La Carreta – Extensive menu of fresh Mexican food

· American Grub – A variety of American favorites done right

· Thai Food Plus – Authentic classic Thai favorites

· Tortas Lokas - Delicious Mexican tortas of every flavor

· Papa Q’s – Fresh homemade pizza with PILES of toppings

· Diaz Cafe - Authentic Mexican breakfast cuisine

· Torogoz Pupusas Salvadorenas – Salvadoran pupusas

For more information, click HERE.