High water levels stall search for Patrick Shelton’s remains

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The water search for the remains of 47-year-old Patrick Shelton is still on hold due to high water levels.

Local News 8 reported in early May that the Custer County Sheriff's office was notified that Shelton was missing on May 10.

Two days later, they arrested 70-year-old Alan Douglas Bruce of Challis on felony charges of murder and destruction of evidence related to Shelton's disappearance.

His body is believed to be scattered in the Samon River.

Search and rescue plan to continue the search when water levels go down. In the meantime, they continue their search on the bank.

A court date for Bruce has not yet been scheduled, according to the Custer County PIO.