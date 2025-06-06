How teens can find summer jobs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — School is out, and if teens want to make money during the break, they have options and resources.

When teens look for jobs to apply to, they should be aware of the child labor laws for their age group. Minors generally need to be at least 14 years old to work in non-agricultural jobs.

Teens can expect to get their first jobs in entry-level positions.

“A lot of the stores will hire [teens], fast food, entry level warehousing might be okay, depending on the warehouse or what they're doing,” said Idaho Department of Labor Region 6 Manager, Windy Hahn.

Minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25. Hahn says a lot of fast food restaurants start paying $10 or $11 an hour, but it depends on the supply and demand of employees.

Hahn says employers are looking to hire people who are reliable and will follow instructions.

“People that…are going to show up on time, that will stay off their cell phones.”

The Idaho Department of Labor has several resources to help people create resumes, practice interviews, and find available jobs. It also has regular hiring events in areas like Idaho Falls and Rexburg.