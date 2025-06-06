I-15 corridor improvements closing Main Street in Inkom next week

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) — Main Street in Inkom will be closed for two nights due to bridge demolition. This is the first part of the Inkom Corridor Project that includes demolition and reconstruction of three bridges.

The Main Street closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 11, weather permitting. Bridge demolition will produce a considerable amount of noise.

Traffic will be detoured to Old Highway 91, and flaggers will direct single-lane traffic through the work zone (see map). The detour will only accommodate vehicles with a height of less than 13 feet. Drivers should expect delays, watch for crews, and drive with extra caution.

