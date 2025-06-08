Hundreds gather for annual Teton Dam Marathon

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people gathered at Smith Park in Rexburg for the annual Teton Dam Marathon on Saturday morning.

The marathon and races commemorate the Teton Dam Disaster, which happened in June, 1976.

The event's organizers say everyone has trials to face, and the races are a good way for them to give themselves a challenge and overcome it.

Once the race started, runners dashed across the start line, excited to support the cause and enjoy the sunny morning.