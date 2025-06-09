House fire destroys garage, possibly damages neighboring property in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Multiple fire crews are actively responding to a residential structure fire that broke out Monday afternoon at 3676 Lorna Avenue in Bonneville County.

As of 3:50 PM MDT on June 9, 2025, the scene remains active, with firefighters surrounding the home. Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the home in the early afternoon.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and it is unclear when the fire initially ignited. No information regarding potential injuries or displacements is available at this time.

Photos taken at the scene show extensive damage to the property. The home's garage appears to be completely destroyed, with only charred remains of studs visible. A trailer parked in the driveway also sustained noticeable damage. From what we can see in the photos, it looks like the fire might have impacted a neighboring house.

Local News 8 is closely monitoring this developing story and will provide further updates as details emerge.