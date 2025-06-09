New “Rides to Recovery” program offers vital transportation for addiction and mental health treatment in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Individuals in Eastern Idaho grappling with addiction and mental health challenges are set to receive crucial support on their journey to recovery, thanks to a new initiative launched by Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH). In a partnership with Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT), EIPH has introduced "Rides to Recovery," a program designed to eliminate transportation barriers to treatment and recovery services within Idaho Falls.

"Transportation plays a crucial role in substance misuse treatment and recovery program participation," said Mallory Johnson, Health Educator at Eastern Idaho Public Health. "Reliable transportation influences an individual’s ability to attend recovery meetings, treatment sessions, and other important parts of their recovery process."

Through the partnership, EIPH has allocated Idaho opioid settlement funds to GIFT. These funds will directly cover transportation costs for individuals seeking treatment and recovery programs for Opioid Use Disorder and other co-occurring substance use disorders or mental health conditions.

The "Rides to Recovery" program is a one-year pilot project, commencing today, June 9, 2025, and running through June 30, 2026. This pilot period will allow EIPH to closely monitor the program's utilization and effectiveness.

Participating Treatment and Recovery Locations:

The "Rides to Recovery" program offers free transportation to and from the following key facilities:

Behavioral Health Crisis Center – 1650 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls ID, 83401

– 1650 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls ID, 83401 Brick House Recovery – 1020 Landbank St., Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402

– 1020 Landbank St., Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402 Center for Hope – 530 E. Anderson Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402

– 530 E. Anderson Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402 District 7 Treatment – 254 E. Street Suite B, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402

– 254 E. Street Suite B, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402 Full Spectrum Psychology – 675 E. Anderson St., Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83401

– 675 E. Anderson St., Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83401 Ideal Option – 380 N. Capital Avenue Suite 1, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402

– 380 N. Capital Avenue Suite 1, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402 Stewards of Recovery – 685 1st Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83401

Additionally, free transportation will be provided to and from Eastern Idaho Public Health – 1250 Hollipark Dr, Idaho Falls, ID, 83401 for community members seeking public health services during the pilot project.

People participating in recovery or treatment services at any of the listed locations are encouraged to reach out to their case manager, counselor, or peer support representative to learn more about the program and how to access transportation services.

For more information on GIFT, including how to schedule a ride, click HERE.

For questions regarding the "Rides to Recovery" program, please contact Mallory Johnson, Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Drug Overdose Prevention Program Coordinator, at mjohnson@eiph.idaho.gov.