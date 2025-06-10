City open house scheduled to talk pedestrian improvements for busy Pocatello road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello city engineers are hosting an open house on Tuesday to discuss plans for their 'North Portneuf Crossing Project', which would improve accessibility for pedestrians on busy roads downtown.

The North Portneuf Crossing Project aims to add a traffic light to the intersection of North Kraft Road and North Main Street, add new paved paths near the Portneuf River, improve medians, crosswalks, and bike lanes in the area, and more.

The city said this open house is the first phase of the project, where they will collect public input before they move into designing and building. The project is funded by a $7.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The open house will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pocatello Water Department Main Office at 1889 N. Arthur Ave on Tuesday, June 10.