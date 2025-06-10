ICE raid at ‘cartel-run’ nightclub in South Carolina nets arrest of 70+ undocumented immigrants

By Zach Rainey

CHARLESTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged two men after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a “cartel-run” nightclub resulted in the arrests of more than 70 people.

In the early morning hours of June 1, ICE raided a nightclub run by a suspected member of the Los Zetas cartel during an operation in Summerville, South Carolina.

Los Zetas, now formally recognized as Cártel del Noreste (CDN) was formally designated a terrorist organization by the Trump administration in February 2025.

Before the operation, ICE received a tip that “El Alamo VIP”, an underground illegal nightclub, was the location of weapons, narcotics, and human trafficking.

The operation led to the arrests of 72 people, including some with serious prior offenses, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities said six juveniles were also recovered and turned over to state social services for protection and care.

One of the most high-profile arrests during the raid was Sergio Joel Galo-Baca. HSI said Galo-Baca is a foreign fugitive with an active Interpol Red Notice for homicide in Honduras.

During the raid, authorities encountered 44-year-old Terone Lavince Lawson, who was a security guard for the nightclub.

SLED said Lawson was observed selling drugs while he was under surveillance.

Authorities found the following inside Lawson’s vehicle:

Less than a gram of psilocybin mushrooms Two grams of pressed methamphetamine 3.5 grams of cocaine Loaded .22 caliber revolver Loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol

According to SLED, Lawson had been previously convicted of second-degree burglary (violent) in 2008 and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in 2003, which bars him from owning a firearm.

On June 5, SLED charged Lawson with the following:

Possession of psilocybin mushrooms – first offense Possession of methamphetamine – first offense Possession of cocaine – first offense Two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain crimes

Lawson was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center under a $110,000 bond.

On June 1, SLED charged 59-year-old Benjamin Reyna Flores-Rosales with the following:

Sale of alcohol by an unlicensed person Unlawful storage of alcoholic liquors Unlawful sale of liquor Unlawful sale of beer

Authorities did not state what Flores’ role was at the nightclub.

Flores is being held in the Charleston County Detention Center under an ICE detainer.

According to SLED, both arrests are part of an active investigation involving allegations of human trafficking, narcotics, and other crimes at El Alamo VIP.

SLED worked in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, fugitives and law breakers are on notice: Leave now or ICE will find you and deport you.”

