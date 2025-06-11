Skip to Content
Budweiser Clydesdales gallop back into Eastern Idaho this July

KIFI-Kailey Galaviz
By
Published 12:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales make their grand return to Eastern Idaho this July.

Here's where you can catch the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales:

Wednesday, July 3: Pre-Game Spectacle at Melaleuca Field (Idaho Falls)

  • Time: 4:45 PM - 6:45 PM
  • Location: Melaleuca Field, 900 Jim Garchow Way, Idaho Falls
  • Details: Get ready for the Chukars' pre-game festivities with a special one-horse appearance by a Budweiser Clydesdale. This event will also feature a meaningful Folds of Honor check presentation, supporting military families.

Thursday, July 4: Independence Day Parade (Historic Downtown Pocatello)

  • Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
  • Location: Historic Downtown Pocatello
  • Details: Celebrate Independence Day in style as the full, magnificent eight-horse hitch of Budweiser Clydesdales proudly parades through Historic Downtown Pocatello. This is a rare opportunity to see the entire team in action, pulling their iconic red wagon.

Friday, July 5: Afternoon Delight at Fireside Grill (Ammon)

  • Time: 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
  • Location: Fireside Grill, 2891 S. 25th E., Ammon
  • Details: Enjoy a relaxed afternoon with a one-horse show featuring a Budweiser Clydesdale at the Fireside Grill in Ammon. This more intimate setting will allow for a closer look at one of these incredible animals.

You can follow their journey and see their upcoming stops across the nation on the official Budweiser Clydesdales tour schedule, HERE.

