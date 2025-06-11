Budweiser Clydesdales gallop back into Eastern Idaho this July

You can follow their journey and see their upcoming stops across the nation on the official Budweiser Clydesdales tour schedule, HERE .

Here's where you can catch the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales make their grand return to Eastern Idaho this July.

