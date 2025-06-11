Miss Idaho and Miss Idaho Teen pageant takes place this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Miss Idaho Falls, Reagan Eubanks, and Miss Idaho Falls Teen, Kirra McCarty, are taking the stage at the 2025 Miss Idaho and Miss Idaho Teen pageant, competing for the title.

The pageant is scheduled to take place on June 14 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

Eubanks and McCarty stopped by the studio to talk with our Local News 8 in the Morning crew to talk about their titles and how you can come out to support.